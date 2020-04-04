Texas reported 780 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, an increase of about 15% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 6,110.
Six new counties reported their first cases Saturday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 1,106, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 921.
The state has reported 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 105 — an increase of about 17% from Friday. Harris County reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 13 deaths, more than any other county except Dallas, which has reported 17 deaths.
As of Saturday, at least 63,751 tests have been conducted in Texas.
Also Friday, officials in Corpus Christi said they’re looking at ways to discourage vacationers from visiting the popular South Texas city amid the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported Mayor Joe McComb is looking at possibly restricting residential vacation rentals in his coastal city during the upcoming weeks.
“We’re going to be looking at the possibilities of trying to convince them that coming down here is not in their best interest or our best interest,” McComb said. “Because the traveling bug comes with them and we just want to protect our citizens.”
The majority of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, are travel-related, according to public documents.
And San Antonio and Texas officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home that left at least 75 people infected, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was one of two Texas nursing homes where outbreaks were discovered this week. According to officials, 83 residents and staff at The Resort in Texas City have also tested positive for the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Both nursing homes had employees that work at multiple facilities.
A spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission told the Express-News that a team was examining the San Antonio nursing home's protocols and use of personal protective equipment.