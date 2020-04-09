The Texas Education Agency has uploaded at-home learning resources for districts as school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic continue.
Texas schools will stay closed until at least May 4 under an order from Gov. Greg Abbott.
The resources can be found online at TEA’s website . The site provides a portal for parents to access online and paper models.
The website has materials for each grade and provides a schedule of lessons for parents.
Many local districts have provided paper packets of work or online lessons for students to complete during the closures.