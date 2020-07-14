From Wire Reports
Texas continued to report more than 10,000 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus Monday as the state tries to contain the spread in what has become one of America’s biggest hot zones.
As Gov. Greg Abbott warned that the worst is yet to come in Texas, state health officials reported 43 new deaths and 5,655 new cases after what had been the deadliest week of the pandemic in the state.
A decline in numbers typically follow a weekend, when reporting from counties is slower.
Texas has 10,405 hospitalizations as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The numbers mean 1,707 more patients were hospitalized in Texas as of Monday than a week ago.
They occupy 18.7% of hospital beds in the state, the health department said.
In all, 264,313 cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in the state as of Monday since the outbreak began in March, with an estimated 136,419 recoveries and an estimated 124,659 active cases.
The state had recorded 3,235 deaths as of Monday.
County leaders in the hard-hit Rio Grande Valley on Monday asked Abbott to give them broader emergency powers as hospitals exceed capacity.
Top officials in Houston also have called for stay-at-home orders, while Abbott has said putting Texas back on lockdown is a last resort.
The true number of cases is likely far higher than the number reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.