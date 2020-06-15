From staff and wire reports
Texas health officials on Sunday reported more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 19 additional deaths from COVID-19 — including two new fatalities in Harrison County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that Harrison County’s death toll from the virus now stands at 28.
The department also said Harrison County has recorded one new positive diagnosis, bringing its cumulative total to 269.
In Gregg County, Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported two new cases Sunday, raising Gregg County’s cumulative total to 287.
Harris said 2,635 total tests had been administered in the county as of Sunday, with 2,239 results returning negative and 109 results pending.
The county has marked 111 recoveries and has recorded 12 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
The Gregg County Jail’s Sunday report to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards showed the county had 47 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 and one inmate who is awaiting test results — the same numbers as Friday’s report.
In addition, the Sunday report showed no jailers who were positive for the coronavirus, down from three on Friday. However, two jailers on Sunday were being quarantined pending results, up from one on Friday.
Panola County’s cumulative total dropped on Sunday, after County Judge LeeAnn Jones once again adjusted the numbers.
The county’s total had stood at 240 as of Saturday, but on Sunday, Jones posted on Facebook a decrease of 33.
“After removing false positives at Carthage Healthcare and adding additional positive confirmations sent to us by state, I have total cumulative cases at 207,” Jones wrote.
After Gov. Greg Abbott ordered everyone living or working in Texas nursing homes to be tested, 38 residents and staff at Carthage Healthcare Center initially had tested positive. However, the state health department notified the facility that the lab that had conducted the tests had found anomalies, so everyone was retested.
On Wednesday, Jones had said all of the Carthage Healthcare residents and staff who were retested had received negative results.
“We are still getting positives, and this is in no way over,” Jones wrote Sunday on Facebook, “and we all should still strive to be diligent in practicing social distancing and hygiene.”
On Sunday, the state health department’s website showed 219 positive cases in Panola County.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,757 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Sunday evening, down from 3,780 the day before. The death toll rose Sunday to 158, two more than Saturday.
Across the state, 1,843 new coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, boosting the state total to at least 87,854, up from 86,011 on Saturday, while the number of COVID-19 deaths climbed from 1,957 to 1,976, according to the state health department.
The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The department estimates 58,341 people have recovered from the virus. The department reported 27,537 active cases, with 2,287 hospitalized patients.