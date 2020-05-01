Texas reported 1,142 more cases of the coronavirus Friday — the second-highest increase since the state began reporting case counts. The highest daily total was 1,441 new cases reported April 10.
Brewster County reported its first case Friday; more than 80% of the state's 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 6,356, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 3,531 cases.
The state has reported 34 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 816 — an increase of about 4% from Thursday. Harris County reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 114 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Friday, 1,778 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That's an increase of 92 patients from Thursday. At least 351,775 tests have been conducted.
Also Friday, the Texas State University System announced it plans to resume face-to-face classes at its seven colleges and universities this fall, joining a growing crowd of public universities in the state that plan to bring students back to campus even as the state continues to battle the novel coronavirus on an uncertain timeline.
Brian McCall, chancellor of the Texas State University System, said Friday that its seven schools — Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Sul Ross State University, Texas State University, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lamar State College Orange and Lamar State College Port Arthur — are working on campus-specific plans to ensure safety for students and staff. The University of Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech University systems have all made similar announcements in recent days.
"We have an obligation to accommodate students who want to continue their studies on campus this fall, but also a responsibility to keep our communities as safe as possible," McCall said.
And U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday announced he will introduce a bill to ensure chambers of commerce have access to emergency relief funding provided under the Paycheck Protection Program.
“As small businesses work to re-open their doors, they’ll need access to the resources and tools offered by U.S. Chambers of Commerce,” Cruz said in a press release. “Nearly half of small businesses in Texas are a member of their local chamber. They’ll be looking to their chambers for guidance and support as we work to jumpstart the economy and get people back to work. We simply cannot allow these Chambers to go under at a time when they’re needed most.”
More than 1.5 million Texans have filed claims for unemployment in the six weeks since state and local stay-at-home mandates began shuttering businesses across Texas. Cruz said the Paycheck Protection Program has been extremely successful in Texas, with roughly 134,000 different loans totaling nearly $29 billion approved since the program was enacted. The first round of funding for the federal program ran out within weeks and many small Texas businesses missed out on the aid.