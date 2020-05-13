With its workforce at the center of a growing coronavirus outbreak in the Texas Panhandle, the massive JBS Beef meatpacking plant north of Amarillo said Wednesday afternoon that it would work with state health officials to begin testing its roughly 3,000 employees. The company initially rejected the state's offer to test all of its employees, according to the state.
A state response team recently created to facilitate testing in the Texas Panhandle has checked thousands of workers at another nearby plant but had not been allowed to test workers at the JBS plant in Cactus, said Seth Christensen, a spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management. JBS Beef said in a statement Tuesday evening that there were "no plans" for targeted testing of its mostly immigrant workforce. At least one meatpacking plant employee has died after being infected, and others remain hospitalized.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the company issued a new statement saying "we have been in conversations this afternoon to finalize the logistics for the testing, which will happen late next week."
In the latest statement, company spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said that before Wednesday, the company was "not aware of testing being offered by the state for our employees. In previous conversations, we made it clear that we would actively encourage our team members to participate in a community testing program, should one become available." Christensen said the state had extended its offer earlier, and he confirmed the company is working out details to begin the testing.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott coupled his announcement about further reopening businesses in the state with the creation of surge response teams to address local outbreaks like those occurring in nursing homes, prisons and meatpacking plants. Officials have been tracking hundreds of cases tied to meatpacking plants in the Panhandle, which is now home to the highest infection rates in the state.
As a result, a collection of state officials, including personnel from the Texas Military Department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, were deployed to the Panhandle to provide testing at meatpacking plants.
In the last week, more than 3,500 workers have been tested at the Tyson Food plant in Amarillo, according to Christensen.
With 24.54 infections per 1,000 residents, Moore County has the highest known infection rate in the state. The county’s rate is nearly 14 times that of Harris County, the state’s most populous county.
Also Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Texas Supreme Court to weigh in on his interpretation of how voters can qualify for absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
Various lawsuits are pending over whether eligibility for mail-in ballots can be expanded to voters who risk contracting the virus by voting in person. Paxton believes it can't, and Wednesday asked the state's highest civil court to issue a relatively rare writ of mandamus preventing local election officials from doing so.
In a motion filed Wednesday, the Republican attorney general asked the Texas Supreme Court to order election officials in some of the biggest, largely Democratic counties in the state to follow his reading of existing eligibility requirements for absentee voting, arguing the court must step in quickly because those county officials intend to apply an “incorrect reading” of state law.
Federal and state courts are considering legal challenges to the state’s rules for voting by mail that seek to extend eligibility to voters who lack immunity to the new coronavirus. Primary runoff elections are set for July, and new ground rules could also come into play for the November general election.
Paxton has been fighting individual Texas voters, state Democrats and civil rights organizations who have asked the courts to rule that susceptibility to the coronavirus counts as a "disability" under state election law, and is a legally valid reason for voters to request an absentee ballot. At least one state district judge in Travis County has ruled their way, though that ruling is being appealed by the state.
Texas reported that it conducted 49,259 tests Wednesday, the highest one-day total reported since the pandemic began. According to a Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman, the department received a large batch of tests results from laboratories.
The state also reported 1,355 new cases Wednesday — the second-highest increase since the state began reporting coronavirus case counts. The highest daily total was 1,441 new cases April 10. The total number of known cases has reached 42,403.
The state has reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,158 — an increase of about 2% from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 1,676 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 49 patients from Tuesday. At least 587,431 tests have been conducted.