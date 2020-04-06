From wire reports
A group of nursing home residents in Texas City who have tested positive for the coronavirus are being treated with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday.
The announcement of the drug’s use for the elderly patients comes as medical professionals and elected officials nationally debate over whether the unproven drug is safe for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. President Donald Trump has enthusiastically touted the drug, and the federal government has approved it on an emergency basis in some COVID-19 cases, though medical experts have been far less willing to embrace its widespread use.
Also Monday, Texas reported 464 more cases of the coronavirus, an increase of about 7% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 7,276. Six new counties reported their first cases Monday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 1,395, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,112 cases.
The state has reported 13 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 140 — an increase of about 10% from Sunday. Harris County reported three additional deaths, bringing its total to 20 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Monday, 1,153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Texas. At least 85,357 tests have been conducted.
Abbott said the patients getting the drug are from The Resort at Texas City, a senior living facility where more than 80 residents and workers have tested positive for COVID-19. “About 30” patients who are infected are being treated with hydroxycholorquine to “determine whether or not it will be a successful treatment for those patients,” Abbott said.
“They are, for the most part, in their second day of this testing regimen that will last several more days,” Abbott said during a news conference in Austin about the state’s response to the pandemic. “We look forward to updating you as the week progresses about how this drug is aiding or not these patients.”
Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority, said he had not been involved in the decision to treat the patients using the drug, but supported the choice.
“This drug is widely being used to treat COVID-19, although its effectiveness is unclear,” Keiser said.
Texas is not the only state where the hydroxychloroquine is being used on coronavirus patients since federal officials signed off on its for emergency use last week, clearing the way for it to be distributed to hospitals across the country. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier Monday that he has allowed its hospitals to use a treatment involving hydroxychloroquine “at their discretion.” He said the drug has been “anecdotally” promising, though it could still be weeks or months before researchers before official study results are available.
Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug often prescribed for the autoimmune disease lupus that has shown some potential to speed patients’ recovery in limited research, but has not been shown to work against COVID-19 in any significant clinical trial.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the drug for “emergency use” among some COVID-19 patients “for whom a clinical trial is not feasible.” But medical experts caution that it is untested and carries significant risks, including heart arrhythmia that can lead to cardiac arrest.
Also Monday, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, asked Texas House members’ staff to consider volunteering their time to help the Texas Workforce Commission, which has been overloaded with residents trying to file unemployment insurance claims.
“There are no public servants better trained to be in the trenches fighting this battle for Texans than those who already dedicate themselves each day to serving our constituents, and who are familiar with the processes and duties of being responsive to them,” Bonnen wrote in an email to the House.
Hundreds of thousands of out-of-work Texans have applied for relief over the past few weeks. The sudden spike has prompted jammed phone lines and website servers crashing at the agency.
According to Bonnen, the agency has a couple more call centers — one with 150 operators and another with 200 — set to come online to help respond to the spike. The agency has, among other things, also moved 200 employees to its call centers and hired 100 additional operators, according to the speaker.