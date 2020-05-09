Texas passed a grim milestone Friday as the state reported 1,004 coronavirus deaths, while some experts dispute the count. It’s actually much higher, they say, blaming inadequate testing at the beginning of the outbreak.
And though Gregg County’s health department struggled to keep COVID-19 out of the county’s nursing homes, it’s now there — and spreading, the health authority says.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, the number of deaths associated with the novel coronavirus rose by four on Friday, bringing that death toll to 56.
Harrison County saw two of those deaths, along with an increase of 12 positive cases of the virus, while Gregg County posted three new confirmed cases and Smith County reported four new cases.
In all, the region saw an increase of 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19, rising to 1,591, from 1,552 a day earlier.
In Gregg County, Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the additional three cases brought the county’s new total to 125 positive coronavirus cases.
He said the county has administered 1,445 total tests as of Friday, with 1,205 negative results and 114 pending results. The county has had 48 recoveries and two 2 deaths.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said his department is working other health officials in the county to try to stem the spread of the virus in senior care facilities.
“The problem is that we started seeing it occurring in the nursing homes, which the Health Department and Longview Fire Department and EMS had struggled to keep it from happening in the nursing homes,” he said. “That finally failed somewhat, and so we saw a big leap with nursing home patients, which made all of our numbers go up. Unfortunately, now it’s gotten in there.”
He said various reasons caused COVID-19 to start spreading in the senior care facilities.
“Unfortunately, I hate to say, some people didn’t do what they were so supposed to do and brought it into the nursing homes,” he said. “In at least two nursing homes, we have it, and at least two assisted-living facilities.”
Browne said a third conference call is planned for Tuesday with the nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
“So, we’re trying to help them with some guidance and answer any questions that they have with how to deal with this in their facilities, because their facilities are locked down, their patients are locked down and nobody can go anywhere unless a patient gets worse and has to go to the hospital,” he said.
New state guidelines have led to increased testing at the senior care centers, Browne said.
“If there is a case in a facility, everybody in the facility has to be tested, including staff,” he said. “Hopefully, we will identify those people who are sick and get them quarantined.”
Harrison, Lamar, Angelina
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims on Friday said his county now has recorded a total of 11 fatalities from COVID-19, and the additional cases mean the county’s tally of confirmed diagnoses now stands at 184.
Sims said 18 patients who had contracted the coronavirus had recovered.
“Many are affected directly by this virus — not only lives but livelihoods,” he said. “Please remember all those affected in your prayers.”
He reminded residents that Friday was the first day for many businesses to reopen after being shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Please remember to continue to be extremely cautious wherever you are,” he said. “This virus is out there and still spreading. Masks and hand-washing are most helpful.”
Other counties reporting deaths on Friday were Lamar and Angelina, with each recording one fatality.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District said that county now has recorded four deaths related to the new coronavirus. The latest death is associated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home, the district said.
Lamar County also posted four new confirmed cases, bringing its tally up to 89, with six recoveries.
Angelina County recorded its first death Friday, along with seven new positive cases, increasing its total to 107.
Smith, Panola
In Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District said four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 raised that county’s sum to 174 on Friday.
The county has has 106 recoveries, four deaths and has 64 active cases. Tyler hospitals now are treating 44 East Texas COVID-19 patients.
This week, NET Health and the Emergency Operations Center began placing signs in at-risk areas to warn residents that community spread has been detected in their neighborhood.
The first group of signs appeared at an apartment complex and T.R. Griffith Park near Texas College.
The sign reads “COVID-19 Community Spread has been potentially identified in this area. Please exercise additional caution when interaction with others.”
”There are currently multiple cases in this specific area. The impacted individuals are under self-quarantine,” EOC spokesperson Jenny Wells said. “The Northeast Texas Public Health District and Emergency Operation Center have been working with the apartment complex to notify residents of community-spread in their area and best practices for mitigation. In addition, the park has been identified as a place for potential community-spread as many people use it and touch different surfaces.”
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones again revised her total COVID-19 case tally on Friday, noting some nurses who live in Shelby County and work in Panola County were incorrectly listed.
Jones also said she received confirmation of four new positive cases: one at Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation, one at Tyson Foods and three from the general public. With the new cases added and the adjustments made for incorrect listings, the new cumulative total for the county drops to 159 cases.
In Upshur County, County Judge Todd Tefteller reported that 45 of the 47 tests conducted when mobile testing was offered in the county on April 25 returned negative. Tefteller said all 45 of the negative results were Upshur County residents and that the two positive results were from out-of-county residents. He said he did not have information on where they live.
The county posted one new positive case Friday, raising its total to 17 cases, with eight recoveries.
Texas
As the state proceeds into a second phase of economic reopening, Texas has confirmed 36,609 cases of the novel coronavirus and performed 477,118 tests, according to the latest state data. But experts say that morbid marker might actually have come days or weeks ago, pointing to numerous indicators that deaths related to the virus have been severely undercounted, largely because of scarce testing.
“It’s not an accurate count at all,” Mark Hayward, a mortality statistics expert at the University of Texas at Austin, said. “There are a lot of deaths, probably, in Texas that were never identified as COVID-related deaths.”
The state’s first known victim of the virus, Eddie F. Roberts, died March 15. The 97-year-old mortician spent decades burying his neighbors in rural Matagorda County.
Since then, the virus has taken the lives of Texans young and old, male and female, many sick but some reportedly healthy. Among them were Phillip Perry, a beloved 49-year-old Waco principal who was leading a troubled middle school into a more successful future; Bartolo Infante, a 72-year-old inmate in the Telford Unit near Texarkana; 70-year-old Akbar Nurid-Din Shabazz, a Muslim chaplain in Texas prisons who served as prayer leader to the first American prisoner to be executed by lethal injection; Selma Esther Ryan, a 96-year-old resident of an Austin assisted living facility whose older sister died of the Spanish flu more than a century ago; 52-year-old Anthony Brooks, a Live Oak city councilman, and his husband, 42-year-old businessman Phillip Tsai-Brooks.
Compared with other large states, Texas seems to have fewer to mourn. In New York, more than 21,000 people have died; in California, fatalities topped 2,500 this week. According to the COVID Tracking Project, more than a dozen states already have passed the threshold of 1,000 deaths, including Connecticut and New Jersey, whose populations are dwarfed by Texas’.
Still, experts acknowledge that Texas’ current figures offer an incomplete picture of the virus’s toll.
“I don’t know that we will ever be able to go back with any specificity and capture every COVID-19 death,” said Angela Clendenin, an epidemiologist and biostatistician at Texas A&M University School of Public Health. “We’re getting closer, as far as our ability to be accurate with cause of death, but there will always be a gap.”
To estimate an upper bound of possible coronavirus-linked deaths, some experts use the metric of excess deaths, comparing fatalities from year to year.
Provisional death counts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Texas saw 824 more deaths than usual from March 22 to April 11 of this year. During the same time, Texas had reported just 249 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
Hayward said undercounts were “probably huge” at the beginning of the outbreak in Texas, when tests were even more scarce and medical examiners and coroners might not have known to look for signs of the virus. Asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients might never have been tested at all, especially if they died outside hospitals.
Some COVID-19 patients with preexisting conditions, like heart disease, might have died of them, but perhaps more quickly than they would have without contracting the virus. Cases like that make it difficult to pinpoint an exact tally.
“What really was the cause of death? Was it the cardiac condition or was it the COVID?” Clendenin questioned. “Can we really say that somebody who has a pre-existing condition would have had more days, or not?”
In many Texas counties, particularly in rural areas, coroners who mark cause of death have little or no medical training. Some are elected justices of the peace or even funeral directors, Hayward said, while urban areas are more likely to employ medical examiners who perform autopsies. There is likely a lot of variation in reporting across the state, he said.
“Everybody’s caught up with the numbers, and people tend to think that because somebody’s death isn’t in that count that maybe it didn’t matter,” Clendenin said. “But every death counts. Every death matters. Because we learn more and more about this disease.”