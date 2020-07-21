From Staff and Wire Reports
Texas surpassed 4,000 deaths in the novel coronavirus pandemic Monday, but officials in Houston, one of the hardest-hit cities in the U.S., say they are cautiously optimistic about recent trends after weeks of alarming surges at hospitals.
State health officials reported 7,404 confirmed new cases and at least 62 new deaths, to reach a death toll of 4,020 Texans since the pandemic hit in March.
The virus continues to hit hard along the Texas-Mexico border: Hidalgo County has reported more than 140 deaths over the past week, and the county judge on Monday signed a shelter-at-home order.
The new order, which goes into effect Wednesday, sets a curfew, limits travel and gatherings and recommends all nonessential businesses cease any activity that can’t be provided at curbside or by takeout.
“This action will help us do the right thing to save and protect each other from this deadly disease by sheltering at home,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.
In nearby Starr County, where the Department of Defense had sent one of five teams of Navy doctors to help the only hospital, County Judge Eloy Vera said they were considering creating an ethics committee to discuss rationing hospital resources.
“It sounds cold, and I hate to think that we would even have to do it, but we need to at least consider what chances a patient has of surviving,” Vera said.
But in Houston, officials say they are seeing signs of optimism. Dr. David Persse, Houston’s health authority, said during a press conference that the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has slightly dipped in recent days and the number of people requiring hospitalization “seems to have tapered off a bit.”
The positivity rate was at 24.5% on Friday, slightly down from a high of 25.9% earlier this month, Persse said, adding that the positivity rate was still “very high.”
Persse said some of the reasons why hospitalizations might have leveled off recently include hospitals doing a better job of treating patients and the length of time people are staying at medical facilities is getting shorter.
“I think this is good news. This is no reason for us to take our foot off the brake, however,” Persse said. “That’s probably my biggest fear. My fear is that anytime there’s good news, I don’t want people misinterpreting that we’re winning the battle. Right now, we’re kind of at a stalemate. If we want to win this battle, we need to keep doing everything that we do that we know works: wear the mask, no large gatherings, wash your hands, etc. Those things work.”
Across the state, 332,434 cumulative cases of COVID-19 had been reported by Monday, with an estimated 177,871 recoveries and an estimated 150,543 active cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 10,569 people were hospitalized across the state Monday.