The Texas prison system will start larger-scale testing of some inmates and employees who have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to an agency spokesperson.
The virus has swept through many Texas prison units; nearly 600 inmates of about 900 tested based on medical requests had the virus, according to reports from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. At least five prisoners and three employees with the virus have died. But despite outbreaks at some units, the agency had not performed mass testing of inmates who were exposed except at one dorm in a prison involved in a pandemic-related lawsuit.
Today and Saturday, testing will be available to TDCJ employees at the Beto Unit, a prison near Palestine with a large number of cases, and some inmate testing at that prison and other units will follow, TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel said. He could not specify how many inmates would be tested but said it would not be entire prisons. The Beto Unit can hold more than 3,000 inmates.
As of Tuesday, nearly 200 inmates had tested positive for the virus while housed at Beto, Desel said. Many inmates at the prison have been moved to other units, but the number of cases continues to rise.
After consulting with the Texas Department of State Health Services, TDCJ decided to move forward with “surveillance testing” of those who have been exposed but aren’t necessarily ill. Previously, it conducted and reported only “medical testing” after a doctor ordered a test for a symptomatic inmate. It’s unknown how, or if, surveillance test results will be reported, Desel said.
Also Thursday, a spokeswoman for a Dallas-area long-term care facility said eight residents have died this month after testing positive for the coronavirus.
They were among 13 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Oxford Grand in McKinney, said spokeswoman Coryanne Graham.
Graham said all of the residents who have tested positive for the virus live in the memory care portion of the facility for patients with dementia, separate from assisted-living residents.
The facility was notified on March 29 that an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus, Graham said. Five employees have now tested positive. None were showing symptoms prior to testing.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it has received reports that 164 residents of nursing facilities have died of the virus and 43 more with the virus died in assisted-living facilities.
Texas reported 875 more cases of the coronavirus Thursday, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 21,944.
Two new counties reported their first cases Thursday; over three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case. Harris County has reported the most cases, 5,211, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,683 cases.
The state has reported 18 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 561 — an increase of about 3% from Wednesday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 80 deaths, more than any other county. As of Thursday, 1,849 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 171 patients from Wednesday. At least 225,078 tests have been conducted.
Other developments Thursday:
Several Fort Worth bars plan to open May 1 regardless of state and local restrictions that may still be in place at that time, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The list of bars, in the Stockyards district, includes Thirsty Armadillo, Stampede Saloon, Pearl’s Dance Hall and the Basement Bar, which said in a Facebook post that it had “played the game long enough.”
University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves and interim President Designate Jay Hartzell said in an email to the campus community Wednesday that a decision for the fall semester will be made by the end of June. They said that will allow the university time to gather more information about the spread of the coronavirus, the availability of testing and what social distancing measures will be needed.