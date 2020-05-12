The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Tuesday it will begin widespread testing of state prisoners for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has warned officials in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio to roll back “unlawful” local emergency orders that impose stricter coronavirus restrictions than the state has issued — and hinted that there will be lawsuits if they do not.
The criminal justice department said it is receiving tens of thousands of new tests that inmates will administer themselves, crediting Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The new testing is already underway; more than 1,500 inmates and employees had been tested by Tuesday morning, prison spokesman Jeremy Desel said. Inmates at all 104 prison units are being shown an agency video on how to administer the tests, he said.
The announcement came one day after the governor directed mass testing of all residents and staff at Texas nursing homes. Abbott said in a tweet Monday that the state was "working to rapidly expand our testing capacity — especially among vulnerable populations."
The coronavirus is fully entrenched in the Texas prison system, with more than 2,300 inmates and employees confirmed to be infected at dozens of units as of Monday, according to TDCJ data. At least 30 prisoners and seven TDCJ employees have presumably died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
But by Monday, TDCJ had only reported testing about 2,300 inmates — less than 2% of its inmate population. Of those tested, nearly 74% had the virus. That’s a staggeringly high rate compared with the state overall, where less than 8% of those tested had the virus.
Abbott has allowed a statewide stay-at-home order to lapse and certain businesses to reopen at limited capacity — 25% in the state’s urban areas. While businesses themselves have the choice of whether to reopen, Abbott has said cities and municipalities do not: His order supersedes any from local officials who wish to extend strict social distancing protocols and keep their local industries shuttered longer.
But some local officials have put out orders that are stricter than the state’s, directing residents to wear masks in public and instructing them to “shelter-in-place.”
Those directives are unlawful and can’t stand, the attorney general’s office wrote in letters to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
“We trust you will act quickly to correct these mistakes to avoid further confusion and litigation challenging these unconstitutional and unlawful restrictions,” wrote Ryan Vassar, an attorney for the state, in three similar letters to city and county leaders.
In Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, for example, public safety orders stated that residents “shall” cover their faces. Abbott encouraged Texans to wear face masks, but did not require it, and said no local authorities could impose civil or criminal penalties against resdients who refused. Paxton’s letter insisted that local governments did not have the authority to issue any mask requirement, even if they didn’t threaten fines or jail time.
“Your orders purport to strip Texans of their agency,” Vassar wrote. “Although your orders ‘require’ individuals to wear masks when they leave their home, they are free to choose whether to wear one or not.”
Local officials shot back that Paxton’s letters mischaracterize their restrictions. Jenkins said he “intentionally modeled the public health guidelines based on the governor’s recommendations, never imagining he did not want his own guidelines followed.”
Texas reported 1,179 more cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 41,048.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 8,176, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 6,123 cases.
The state has reported 33 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,133 — an increase of about 3% from Monday. Harris County reported seven additional deaths, bringing its total to 179 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Tuesday, 1,725 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 200 patients from Monday. At least 538,172 tests have been conducted.
And Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner proposed Tuesday that the city furlough about 3,000 of its workers and use up its entire $20 million rainy day fund to close its budget gap, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The state's most populous city has lost $169 million in revenue this fiscal year. Depleting the rainy day fund — meant to stabilize the city budget in the event of a major disaster or a temporary revenue shortage — would leave the city in a “precarious state for the upcoming hurricane season,” the Chronicle reported.