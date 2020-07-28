AUSTIN — Texas reported an increase of 675 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday because of a change in how the state collects fatality data, representing a grim surge in the state’s fight against the pandemic.
The new figures released Monday show the state now with 5,713 COVID-19-identified fatalities in Texas, compared with 5,038 reported Sunday. The figures include 44 new deaths reported Monday.
Texas had seen a dramatic spike in newly confirmed cases, hospitalizations and fatalities over the past month, and Gov. Greg Abbott had warned the results could be jarring.
State health officials said the new death totals are compiled by using the cause of death listed on death certificates, instead of waiting for local and regional public health authorities to report them to the state. Death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.
“This method allows fatalities to be counted faster with more comprehensive demographic data. Using death certificates also ensures consistent reporting across the state and enables (the Texas Department of State Health Services) to display fatalities by date of death, providing the public with more information about when deaths occurred,” the agency said in a statement.
Only deaths directly attributed to COVID-19 are counted. This method does not include deaths of people who had COVID-19 but died of an unrelated cause, the agency said.
On Monday, state health officials reported 4,267 newly confirmed cases. The state now has had 385,923 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March. The state health department reported an estimated 229,107 recoveries as of Monday, with an estimated 146,836 active cases.
Texas also reported nearly 10,000 hospitalizations, but the state health department said lags in reporting from hospitals might keep that number lower than it really is.
Abbott said he is watching to see if new cases spike in South Texas after Hurricane Hanna, which prompted families to huddle together to ride out the storm or evacuate.
“We’re very concerned this could lead to an additional spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “There are so many cases of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley that result simply from large gatherings of family members.”
Abbott extended the state’s early voting period for the Nov. 3 general election by nearly a week, allowing greater flexibility to cast a ballot while the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican governor’s order allows early voting statewide from Oct. 13 until Oct. 30. Mail-in ballots also will be allowed to be delivered on Election Day.
“As we respond to COVID-19, the state of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” he said. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”
Texas Democrats called the order the “bare minimum” Abbott could do and said the state should expand mail voting for anyone who wants it. Mail ballots in Texas are generally limited to those 65 or older or those with a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents voting in person.
“Gov. Abbott had the opportunity to make voting convenient and safe for all Texans. He didn’t,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said.