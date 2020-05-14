The state reported its largest daily increases Thursday in new COVID-19 cases and deaths as Gov. Greg Abbott said he will announce more reopening plans next week.
Also, the Texas Supreme Court has ordered that evictions and debt collection proceedings can resume in Texas next week after the court temporarily put both on hold during the pandemic.
Texas reported 1,448 more cases, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 43,851.
The state also Thursday reported 58 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,216, which is an increase of about 5% from Wednesday.
Both of those numbers are the biggest daily jumps the state has reported since the pandemic began — but they also come as testing has increased across Texas.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 8,621, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 6,602 cases. Harris County also reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 188 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Thursday, 1,648 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 28 patients from Wednesday. At least 623,284 tests have been conducted.
Meanwhile, Abbott said he plans to announce more steps Monday to reopen the state's economy.
“We’re opening Texas as fast as possible while also containing the spread of COVID-19,” he said in a Wednesday night interview with KETK-TV.
Health experts say that even small steps toward reopening businesses will increase the number of people who become sick from the virus.
The governor has allowed the reopening of a number of businesses across industries over the last two weeks, including restaurants, retailers and hair salons.
Originally Abbott said bars would get the go-ahead to reopen by mid-May. He has stopped short of putting a date on their reopening, saying he needs more information from experts to figure out how to reopen them safely.
“Part of what we seek to do this coming Monday is seek to get the advice of our four-doctor medical team about safe ways that current businesses may be allowed to open up even further and safe ways that certain businesses that are not open may be allowed to open,” the governor said in an interview Wednesday evening with WOAI-TV. “So we are still providing information to our medical team, getting advice back from our medical team, and we will be making these decisions here in the coming days."
Meanwhile, the state's highest civil court said late Thursday that eviction hearings can be held as soon as May 19, with orders authorizing evictions allowed starting May 26. That does not apply to certain tenants who are protected through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, including renters in homes covered by federally backed mortgages.
Similarly, debt collectors can again garnish wages starting later this month.
The state’s highest civil court had put holds as Texans contend with the financial toll of the novel coronavirus.
That toll was re-enforced Thursday: 141,672 Texans filed for unemployment this past week, bringing the total number of claims to 1.9 million in the past two months.
This comes as state and local orders aiming to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic have shuttered stores and led to massive layoffs and furloughs. And likely thousands more are still struggling to apply, running into website crashes and busy phone lines. Nationwide, just shy of 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
Last week’s claims are down more than 40% from the week ending May 2, when more than 240,000 Texans filed for unemployment.
The Texas Workforce Commission has paid out over $5.2 billion in benefits using state and federal funding, Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the commission, said at a Wednesday media briefing