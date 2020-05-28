Texas reported the largest single-day number of new coronavirus cases Thursday, though health officials attributed the surge to increased testing at prisons, which have become hot spots, and test results from the holiday weekend just now coming in.
The state reported 1,855 more cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of known cases to 59,776. In the last week, the state reported an average of 1,072 new cases per day.
Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said Thursday's increase is likely due to the numbers catching up from the Memorial Day holiday, noting that there were significantly fewer cases over the weekend. He also said some of the case counts from Texas Department of Criminal Justice are starting to come in.
The state reported 39 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,601. In the last week, the state reported an average of 23 additional deaths per day.
Also Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he will extend the early voting period for an unspecified amount of time during the November election as concerns continue to persist around in-person voting during the pandemic.
Abbott has already doubled the time period for the primary runoff election on July 14, calling it necessary so that "election officials can implement appropriate social distancing and safe hygiene practices."
In a TV interview Thursday afternoon, Abbott was asked if he believes Texas voters will be able to cast their ballots safely not only this summer but also in the fall.
"We do, and for this reason, and that is ... Texas has always had early voting, and what I did for the July time period and what we will do again for the November time period is we will extend the early voting period," Abbott said in the interview with KCBD in Lubbock. "And what that does — it allows more people to go vote early in settings that are not highly congregated. As a result, you can go vote without having to worry about a whole bunch of people being around you that you could contract COVID-19 from. That makes voting a lot safer [of a] setting than it would otherwise be with the shortened early voting time period."
Abbott did not elaborate on how much time he would add to the early voting period for the November election. For the July runoffs, he moved up the beginning of the early voting period from July 6 to June 29. The last day remains July 10.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is currently set to start Oct. 19 and end Oct. 30.
Abbott also Thursday issued an order allowing outdoor pro sports events to have spectators, but the numbers will be strictly limited.
The governor revised a decision to let pro sports leagues host events without fans starting in June as part of the state's move to reopen amid the pandemic.
Abbott’s new order allows outdoor stadiums to host fans up to 25% of their normal capacity. Leagues will have to apply to state health officials to be allowed to have fans. Indoor events will still be without spectators.
IndyCar is set to open its season at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on June 6, but track president Eddie Gossage said that even under the new rule, the Genesys 300 race will still not include fans.
“Nobody wants to have the stands filled with fans more than me but we’re just not in a position to do that yet," Gossage said in a written statement, noting the race will be broadcast live on NBC. “While the state will permit us to operate at 25 percent of capacity, there are still too many unanswered questions for an event that is just one week away.”
PGA Tour has previously said it plans to restart its season at Colonial in Texas on June 11-14 without fans attending.
Major League Baseball has proposed starting its season in early July at regular-season ballparks, if necessary without fans. Abbott's order, however, may not impact the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros because “stadiums with retractable roofs are not considered to be outdoors,” health department spokeswoman Lara Anton said “stadiums with retractable roofs are not considered to be outdoors.”
The order does not address college sports events.