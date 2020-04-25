The 31 members of the Texas Senate will divide into six work groups to help frame an approach to fully restoring the state's economy once the coronavirus crisis passes and to prepare the state for future pandemics.
“COVID-19 has changed our lives in Texas and in America in ways that will continue to impact us going forward as we re-open our state," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Senate's president, said in a statement. "I have asked every senator to work together in small discussion groups — using a think tank model — to discuss the challenges Texas will face in the next legislative session as a result of the pandemic."
Patrick said the groups will "discuss challenges and options," but not produce specific legislation. However, the findings could play a role in how the Legislature in 2021 responds to coronavirus-related challenges.
Here are the work groups:
Economic Impact & Budgeting
Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound
Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen
Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville
Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston
Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston
Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury
Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston
Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown
Senate Pandemic Preparedness
Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola
Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston
Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper
Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston
Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills
Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston
Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston
Public Schools & Higher Ed
Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood
Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas
Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville
Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe
Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney
Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson
Health, Hospitals & COVID-19 Issues
Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels
Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown
Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston
Jobs & Re-Opening the Economy
Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills
Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville
Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas
Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper
Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe
Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo
Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock
Food Supply Chain, Food Banks & Agriculture
Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock
Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo
Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio
Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood
Sen. Peter Flores, R-Pleasanton
Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville