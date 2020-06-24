While rapidly worsening coronavirus numbers in Texas reached bleak new milestones Tuesday with the state surpassing 5,000 new cases in a single day for the first time and hospitalizations again hitting record numbers, Gregg County’s positive numbers continued to inch up.
Other East Texas counties recorded more diagnoses of COVID-19, including Smith County with 14 new cases, Titus County with five and Harrison County with four.
Gregg County added three positive cases of the virus Tuesday, boosting its cumulative total of 317.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris cited seven new recoveries, bringing that total up to 134.
Tracking recoveries still is difficult for the health department, Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said, because officials are having trouble getting people to respond to phone calls. Some patients don’t answer the phone so the health department can check on their status, to see if they can be declared recovered based on a follow-up negative COVID-19 test or based on lack of symptoms within a certain time frame.
“We don’t know what’s going on with them,” he said.
Harris reported 2,920 total tests had been administered in the county as of Tuesday, with 2,468 results returning negative and 135 results pending.
Free COVID-19 testing planned around East Texas in the coming days is not affected by a planned change in how the federal government is providing some testing.
Seth Christensen, spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said the federal government has been operating 13 community-based testing sites around the country, including seven in Texas in larger cities. The federal government has twice granted extensions requested by Texas to continue operating those sites, but after the end of this month, the program is being changed to offer testing through “private sector partners,” including CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies, to make screening available in more locations around the state, Christensen said.
Christensen said that does not affect the free drive-up and walk-up testing the Texas Division of Emergency Management has been coordinating at locations around the state, including at seven locations June 30-July 7 in Longview. The testing is paid for through a mixture of federal and state money. Those testing efforts statewide have collected 116,000 specimens, during 1,095 testing site days at 553 sites in 226 counties, he said.
As of Tuesday, test results were a little more than 89% negative for COVID-19 and 9.8% positive.
In Smith County, the 14 new diagnoses pushed that county’s cumulative total to 392, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county also recorded 11 new recoveries Tuesday, increasing that total to 208.
Smith County now has 180 active cases of the novel coronavirus, and it has had four deaths.
Tyler hospitals on Tuesday were treating 43 East Texas patients for COVID-19, down eight from Monday.
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee said his county’s five new cases brought its cumulative total to 744. The county has recorded five deaths from the coronavirus.
“At this time we are not considering a mandatory masking order,” Lee wrote Tuesday morning in his daily Facebook update.
He explained that some of Texas’ larger cities are requiring businesses to enforce masking for their employees and customers at the risk of the business receiving a fine.
“Why not here? Because these larger cities are seeing significant increases in new cases and record numbers in their hospitals,” Lee wrote. “On the other hand, Titus has had two weeks of low new daily cases, as well as very low COVID hospital stays.”
Nevertheless, Lee encouraged the use of masks.
“MASKING IS STILL THE BEST WAY to prevent the spread when you are around people in public places,” he wrote. “Please do not assume we are done here yet.”
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims said the four new cases there bumped his county’s cumulative total to 281.
Sims also cited two new recoveries, for a total of 187.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 29 deaths for Harrison County.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 4,385 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Tuesday evening, up from 4,297 the day before. The death toll Tuesday rose to 175, an increase of four from Monday. Four counties — Bowie, Henderson, Hopkins and Shelby — each recorded one new death Tuesday.
Across Texas, 120,370 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed as of Tuesday, up 5,489 cases since Monday. Recoveries were estimated to be 70,714, with 47,436 active cases.
The statewide death toll as of Tuesday was 2,220.
As cases soared, the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. to begin treating adult patients in Houston.
And Gov. Greg Abbott stressed that the public “comprehend the magnitude of the challenge” ahead and, in a first since Texas lifted lockdown orders in May, empowered cities and counties to immediately put tighter restrictions on large gatherings.
The move reflected a more urgent tone Abbott is now taking after previously asserting that Texas’ rising numbers raised concerns, but not alarms.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday that “the next couple weeks are going to be critical” in Texas and other states that are trying to curtail an alarming spike in new cases.
It was only last weekend that Texas surpassed 4,000 cases in a single day for the first time.
Abbott has said shutting down the economy again is a last resort. He is emphasizing face coverings more strenuously than at any point during the pandemic but continues to resist calls from cities, business groups and teachers to make masks mandatory.
”There remain a lot of people in the state of Texas who think that the spread of COVID-19 is not a challenge,” Abbott told Bryan television station KBTX. “The coronavirus is serious. It’s spreading.”
Infection rates in Texas has doubled since late May, and on Tuesday, the state reached a 12th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations with more than 4,000. That amounts to a more than 170% increase in hospitalizations since Memorial Day, though Abbott and the Texas Hospital Association have stressed there remains ample capacity for now.
However, some of the state’s largest medical centers are beginning to carve out more space.
Texas Children’s Hospital, the largest pediatric hospital in the United States, said Tuesday it was admitting adult patients across its campuses to free up more hospital bed space in the Houston area. The number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, has nearly tripled since May 31.
Houston this week joined other big cities in Texas that took advantage of Abbott allowing them to force businesses to impose face mask policies for customers. Early on during the pandemic, Abbott took away the ability of cities and counties to set their own COVID-19 restrictions, but on Tuesday he ceded some power back and allowed them to impose restrictions of outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.
The move comes ahead of the July 4th holiday, when public health officials have expressed new worries about large crowds.
Despite the surge, Abbott and state education officials have said it will be safe to reopen public schools in August. Local officials will decide safety measures such as masks, but the Texas State Teachers Association on Tuesday demanded a statewide order requiring masks for students and staff when class resumes for the fall semester.
”The governor can preach the benefits of wearing a mask all he wants, but as long as he continues to dodge responsibility for issuing a mask order, some school officials won’t require them, and health risks for students and school employees will rise,” said Noel Candelaria, the association’s president.