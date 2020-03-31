The upcoming Texas Shakespeare Festival summer festival at Kilgore College has been canceled for precautionary reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With a heavy heart and deep regret, I believe it is in the best interest of our artists and our many loyal patrons that the Texas Shakespeare Festival will not produce a 2020 season,” said Raymond Caldwell, festival founder and artistic director. “As we continue to navigate our way through this unprecedented series of national events, the last thing any of us wants is to endanger the health of our loyal patrons, actors and staff members.”
Established in 1986, the Texas Shakespeare Festival began as KC's contribution to the Texas Sesquicentennial celebration. It continued as a popular annual attraction for the Kilgore area with patrons traveling to the festival from around the globe.
This summer would have marked the professional theater's 35th season and the final season for Caldwell, artistic director since the festival began.