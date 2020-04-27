Get ready for business to continue in Texas on Friday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today the first of several phases to start opening businesses in Texas.
Abbott announced the "home-at home" order will expire on May 1. Abbott said it's time to start "safe standards" for businesses.
Those businesses that can open include: all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can open May. 1. Also, libraries and museums.
Outdoor sports can continue with no more than four at a time. Things like golf and tennis are allowed. Phase 2 will allow more sports.
However, no more than 25 percent of occupancy can be allowed in those stores.
Texas businesses will open in phases. This Friday, May 1, if the spread can be contained, Phase 2 will start in two weeks for businesses to expand operations. He said he wants two weeks of data of no flare up of COVID-19. He also wants to protect those ages 60 and older.
He said there is a reason all businesses can not re-open at once as China has new outbreaks and Singapore has a larger outbreak than the first one.
"It's a fact, it's hard to get rid of this virus because it's so contagious," said Abbott..
"My executive order is expiring on April 1 and I will let it expire as scheduled," he said.
Abbott said in Texas, there will soon be more recovered cases than active cases. In Smith County, there are 76 recovered cases and 55 active cases.
"Because of your efforts, especially the work of doctors and healthcare workers, our rate has remained steady," Abbott said.
(But) every life lost has been a tragedy. But Texas has less deaths and the third-most recoveries of COVID-19. Soon, recoveries will outnumber the positive cases.
"The price has been steep. Some have lost jobs, lost businesses and some are struggling to pay bills. I want those Texans to know they are not alone in this fight," said Abbott