Texas WIC, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, is expanding the number of food items eligible for purchase through the program, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced.
WIC participants now have more options for milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs, according to the commission. In addition, Texas WIC is permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables to the food package. Items at the grocery store with a pink sticker that says “WIC Approved” are eligible for shoppers to purchase using WIC.
The commission also is updating the MyTexasWIC app to ensure Texans who need access to nutritious foods will be able to find them at grocery stores. The app also provides information on products eligible as part of participants' benefit package.
WIC participants can find information on the texaswic.org .