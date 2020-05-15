The Texas Supreme Court on Friday temporarily put on hold an expansion of voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
Siding with Attorney General Ken Paxton, the court blocked a state appeals court decision that allowed voters who lack immunity to the virus to qualify for an absentee ballot by citing a disability. That appellate decision upheld a lower court's order that would have allowed more people to qualify to vote by mail. The state's Supreme Court has not weighed the merits of the case.
It’s the latest in an ongoing legal squabble that in the last three days has resulted in daily changes to who can qualify for a ballot they can fill out at home and mail in.
Federal and state courts are considering legal challenges to the state’s rules for voting by mail as Democrats and voting rights groups ask courts to clarify whether lack of immunity to the coronavirus is a valid reason for people to request absentee ballots. A resolution to that question is gaining more urgency every day as the state approaches the July primary runoff elections.
Paxton asked the Supreme Court to intervene the day after a state appeals court let stand a ruling from state District Judge Tim Sulak that susceptibility to the coronavirus counts as a disability under the state election code, and is therefore legally valid reason for voters to request absentee ballots.
The appeals court rebuffed Paxton's efforts to block voters from requesting absentee ballots under those conditions while the case was making its way through the courts
But the Supreme Court’s Friday decision means that order will remain blocked while the appeal of the case moves forward.
Meanwhile, barber shops and salons won’t be penalized if they stayed open in April and early May, when Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered them to close to stop the spread of the coronavirus, The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation dropped 200 cases against barbers and cosmetologists, as well as dismissing about 180 complaints that hadn’t been investigated, Tela Mange, spokeswoman for the department, told the Morning News.
Texas reported 1,347 more COVID-19 cases Friday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 45,198. Three new counties reported their first cases Friday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 8,817, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 6,837 cases.
The state also reported 56 additional deaths — the second-highest increase since the state started reporting coronavirus death counts. Harris County reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 193 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Friday, 1,716 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 68 patients from Thursday. At least 645,992 tests have been conducted.
Abbott amended his order concerning Barber shops and salons last Thursday — eliminating jail time as punishment for people defying state and local orders — after GOP disdain at the jailing of Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther. Having kept her salon open in protest of stay-at-home orders, Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail for contempt of the court.
Following Abbott’s revisions, the Texas Supreme Court ordered that Luther be released from jail. But before this, two Laredo women, Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, were arrested in mid-April for offering cosmetic services. It wasn’t until Luther’s jailing that the issue caught widespread public attention and sparked outrage.
Salons and barber shops were allowed to open May 8.
Also Friday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wrote in an opinion piece for the Morning New that sports fans should be able to attend games as long as some guidelines are in place.
“Let’s end all this talk about playing in empty stadiums,” Patrick wrote. “Let the games begin with fans in the seats.”
The lieutenant governor's ideas come a day after Abbott hinted he may have news of sports facility reopenings in his Monday news conference, he said in a Thursday KBTX-TV interview. Texas A&M University officials have said it plans to commence fall football.
Patrick laid out a series of proposals outdoor and indoor stadiums could implement to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stadiums should limit fan capacity, implement a social distance seating chart and check everyone’s temperature when they go through security. If a person’s temperature is high, they can’t attend the game and should get a refund.