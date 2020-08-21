Texas surpassed 11,000 coronavirus deaths Friday and reported more than 4,600 confirmed new cases, while the number of patients hospitalized because of the virus continue to fall.
Texas earlier this week became just the fourth state to surpass 10,000 deaths, but the toll has rapidly mounted as the state has added hundreds of new deaths daily in August.
State health officials reported that roughly 5,500 coronavirus patients were hospitalized Friday, which is nearly half as many as July's peak.
Also Friday, the Texas Workforce Commission announced that unemployed Texans could begin receiving $300 in extra weekly jobless payments as soon as next week after the state received federal approval of funding that President Donald Trump announced in early August.
“We are anticipating to try to have that ready by next week so when people make their payment request, we can begin adding that on,” said TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez. “It is possible there could be some delays, but it should be pretty quick.”
Texans who qualify will also receive $300 weekly for the previous weeks in August before the funding was approved, Gamez said, dating to Aug. 1. This is an attempt to make up for the expiration of $600 weekly payments in July for people who were unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday’s approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency of extra jobless relief comes two weeks after Trump issued an executive order that he said would add $400 to people’s unemployment checks to help them weather life upended by the coronavirus. The White House later clarified that the federal government would provide $300 per week, and states could decide whether they wanted to contribute an additional $100, which Texas does not plan to do.
More than 3.2 million Texans have applied for unemployment assistance since the pandemic began in March, and the state’s economy has steered into an economic recession. Texas has seen record-worst jobless rates in the months since the pandemic began. In July, 8% of Texans were jobless, up from a near-record low of 3.5% in July 2019, and down from June, when 8.4% of Texans were unemployed.