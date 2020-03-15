As word of area public school closings began to spread Friday, the phone started ringing at Applewood Academy and Day Care Center in Longview.
“Our phone has been ringing off the hook,” said Hannah Bradshaw, assistant director and daughter of Applewood’s owner, Candace Bradshaw. Concerned parents wanted to know — would the day care center remain open?
Officials of numerous public school districts said Friday they would close for at least a week, and in some cases two, after their planned spring breaks because of concerns about COVID-19 spreading as people return from vacations.
The response from area day cares varied depending on the type of care offered and hinged on what kind of guidance the state childcare licensing agency might provide. A representative of the The Texas Health and Human Services Commission told the News-Journal on Saturday updated guidance could come early this week.
Parents had made their concerns clear, though. They did so at Applewood by asking the business, “Please don’t close,” Bradshaw said.
“’We’re still going to be needing care for our children,’ because they have to work,’ she said, recounting conversations with parents. “I’ve had a few that were needing a drop-in or asking us if we’re going to be open.”
The center does plan to be open and offer full-day care for students who usually come after school — just like Applewood did during spring break. The center will be cautious, though, and is listening for any word from the state that might affect those plans. Parents will be asked to use hand sanitizer before they walk into the building, for instance, and Applewood will be cautious about who is allowed inside.
The center already has a cleaning routine that includes teachers cleaning throughout the day, Bradshaw said, washing the children’s blankets and mats throughout the day and cleaning all the surfaces with hot bleach water after closing. Lysol is used every day.
“Our washer and dryer have been getting ran to the grave,” she said. “Cleaning right now is just crazy.”
Jordan Country Day School also planned to remain open, but late Friday afternoon Happy Hippopotamus Daycare Academy on Eastman Road was waiting for final word from the state licensing agency for day care centers before making a decision.
“I’m not sure at this moment exactly what we’re going to do,” said Director Yvette Holt. The facility cares for children from newborns up to age 13.
If Longview ISD closes for weather days, for instance, Happy Hippopotamus typically closes as well, she said. The district is closed, which means many of her employees also will have their own children for whom they’ll need to arrange care.
“I want to do what’s best for the children and the staff as well,” she said.
Other child care providers acknowledged the difficult decisions the public schools faced — and the dominoes that fall because of those decisions.
“It’s going to be very disruptive for families,” said Chad Patterson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines. The organization provides after school care at multiple locations in five East Texas counties, as well as full-day spring break, holiday and summer camps.
“We have no doubt it’s turning a lot of people’s worlds upside down,” Patterson said of the school closures.
The organization, however, is aligned with the school districts. Eighteen of its sites are in schools, with two freestanding facilities owned by the organization.
“Our general rule is, if the school is closed in that community, we are closed,” Patterson said.
While many school districts had announced closings Friday, Marshall, where the Boys and Girls Club also has sites, still planned to return to school after spring break.
“The cool part of that is we can truly serve each local community,” he said, and the Boys and Girls Club would be open in Marshall.
Amanda Grimes, director of Prep School at First Christian Church in downtown Longview, said that the school was given an “intense cleaning” over spring break because of seasonal illnesses that always occur. Then, Longview ISD, on which Prep School bases its schedule, announced it would remain closed. She responded by addressing concerns of her staff and parents.
“I’m going to pay the teachers for the two weeks off and cut tuition in half for the month of April, ” she said, explaining that Prep School will be closed just as Longview ISD will be. “I know it’s going to be hard for all of them. How long can I sustain that? I don’t know.”