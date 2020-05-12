From staff reports
Gregg County residents who want to be tested this week for the novel coronavirus now have a third day to do so.
The free testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday at the Longview Fairgrounds at 1123 Jaycee Drive. People who want to be tested are asked to enter using the Jaycee Drive entrance.
Free testing also is being conducted in Smith County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday at the East Texas State Fairgrounds/Harvey Hall complex, 2000 W. Front St., in Tyler.
Residents who wish to be tested in either county must register in advance by going to txcovidtest.org or calling (512) 883-2400.
To qualify, residents must have fever, chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, body aches, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.
More than 1,200 personnel spread across 25 teams with the Texas Army National Guard have been deployed across the state to provide COVID-19 testing. Each team has the capacity to test 150 people at each site.