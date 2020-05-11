Gregg County residents who want to be tested this week for the novel coronavirus now have a third day to do so.
The free testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Longview Fairgrounds at 1123 Jaycee Drive. People who want to be tested are asked to enter using the Jaycee Drive entrance.
Residents must register in advance at an of the sites or by going to txcovidtest.org or calling (512) 883-2400.
To qualify, residents much have fever, chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, body aches, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.
More than 1,200 personnel spread across 25 teams with the Texas Army National Guard have been deployed across the state to provide COVID-19 testing. Each team has the capacity to test 150 people at each site.