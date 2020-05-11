Drive thru COVID-19 testing
Buy Now

Members of the Texas Air National Guard operate a mobile COVID-19 testing site April 25 at the Marshall Convention Center. For Gregg County residents, mobile testing is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Longview Fairgrounds at 1123 Jaycee Drive. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal File Photo)

 Michael Cavazos/News-Journal File Photo

Gregg County residents who want to be tested this week for the novel coronavirus now have a third day to do so.

The free testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Longview Fairgrounds at 1123 Jaycee Drive. People who want to be tested are asked to enter using the Jaycee Drive entrance.

Residents must register in advance at an of the sites or by going to txcovidtest.org or calling (512) 883-2400.

To qualify, residents much have fever, chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, body aches, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.

More than 1,200 personnel spread across 25 teams with the Texas Army National Guard have been deployed across the state to provide COVID-19 testing. Each team has the capacity to test 150 people at each site.