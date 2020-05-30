Although it was a milestone year, Cathy Cace wasn’t expecting much for her birthday celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Me and a bunch of classmates had been getting together and celebrating our 70th birthdays,” said Cace, “but we haven’t been able to do that for me and a couple of others since the pandemic started.”
However, thanks to some hush-hush planning by her children, Cace was able to celebrate her 70th birthday Saturday at her Longview home with family and with friends she has known since childhood.
“My daughters and son-in-law surprised me completely,” she said. “I had no idea they were going to do all this. I thought it was just going to be kind of a quiet day, but this is wonderful.”
Determined to make her 70th birthday special, Cace’s daughters, Chelsea Cace and Jenni Cace Woerndle, arranged for a birthday parade through her neighborhood. Those able to stay a little longer were invited to enjoy mimosas being mixed on the front porch.
A barefooted Cace waved enthusiastically and posed for photos with the giant birthday signage on her front lawn as the procession of well-wishers drove by in their vehicles, honking horns, dropping off gifts and wishing her a happy birthday.
Cace operated the former Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steak House on East Marshall Avenue for years with her husband, Gerard.
She and her daughter, Chelsea, have since opened The Cace Kitchen on North High Street.
“Things are really different, but I think it’s so wonderful that Chelsea, Jenni and Graham (Woerndle) were able to figure out a way to celebrate my birthday today and still fit in with all the restrictions that we have right now,” Cace said.
“I love every birthday, but this is especially exciting."