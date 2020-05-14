On a day when the rest of the 25-county East Texas region saw only single-digit increases, if any at all, in their total counts of COVID-19 cases, Titus County nearly doubled its numbers — adding 39 positive diagnoses on Wednesday. And a Tyler hospital says it is about to receive an antiviral medication approved for emergency use for people with severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Gregg County recorded two new cases of the novel coronavirus, Harrison County added three, Panola County listed five and Smith County posted one on Wednesday.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee reported that the additional confirmed cases of coronavirus brings his county’s total to 79.
“These new numbers did not come from recent openings of salons or restaurants,” Lee said in a Facebook post late Wednesday. “The numbers have been slowly building behind the scenes in a variety of locations like crowded workplaces, homes and carpools. We can’t ever be sure, because so many people have few or no symptoms. ... (Thursday,) we will get to work with state personnel to help us with this recent surge in numbers.”
Earlier in the day, when the confirmed new cases stood at 27, Lee expressed concern about a chicken processing plant in the county.
“Obviously, we have not had time to investigate all of these, but there is a strong correlation to our poultry plant. Plant officials continue to be proactive in finding ways to deal with this. The possibility exists for more widespread plant-focused testing,” he said.
In his evening post, Lee said several of the new diagnoses are additional cases within the same household, and “many are plant-related, either employees or family members.”
He said 20 are female, and 19 are male. Two patients in 10-19 years old; four are in their 20s; eight are in their 30s; seven are in their 40s; 14 are in their 50s; three are in their 60s; and one is aged 70-79.
Lee said 20 of the positive results came from a mobile testing unit set up in Mount Pleasant on May 9.
Gregg
A three-day mobile testing endeavor has been underway in Gregg County since Tuesday and continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Longview Fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Similar testing also ends in Smith County today, and testing is planned Saturday in Marshall for Harrison County.
Testing at each site will be available by appointment only, and preregistration the day before is required. To preregister, go to txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.
The two new confirmed cases in Gregg County on Wednesday raises its total to 148 positive cases, according to County Health Administrator A.J. Harris.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said he is thankful the positive count was not higher.
“I read the other day that we are in the second inning of the baseball game,” he wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “So again, it is far from over. This is a good analogy on how long we will be at this. It is definitely not a game or something we will be over with anytime soon.”
Mack once again encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing.
“Wear a mask (yes, I believe they are effective), wash your hands, and truly think about what is essential and what is not before you go out and about,” he wrote.
Harris reported that across Gregg County, 1,547 total tests had been administered as of Wednesday, with 1,292 negative results and 107 results pending. The county has had 54 recoveries and two deaths, he said.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to at least 1,827, up from 1,753 a day earlier. Across the region, 63 total deaths had been reported Wednesday, one more from Tuesday.
Harrison, Panola
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported the three new cases raised his county’s positive COVID-19 total to 200. Sims cited one new recovery, bringing the county total to 26 recoveries. Harrison County has recorded 11 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
“As others have mentioned, we are seeing results today from behaviors as long as two weeks ago,” Sims posted Wednesday afternoon on Facebook. “If we want to see a continued slowdown in our numbers in the next two weeks, we have got to continue practicing good habits. Businesses are reopening, and we expect them to keep us safe, but they also need us doing our part and keeping them safe. Don’t relax yet; let’s keep working to bring these numbers down.”
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones reported the five new positive cases in her county increased its cumulative total to 175 on Wednesday. She said three of the cases are from Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center, one is a patient at UT Health Carthage and one is a resident of Carthage.
Smith
Smith County coronavirus cases increased by one for a total positive case count of 186 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
With 125 recoveries, the county now has 57 active cases. It has recorded four coronavirus deaths.
Tyler hospitals are currently treating 24 East Texas COVID-19 patients, a decrease of four since Tuesday.
One of those hospitals, Christus Mother Frances Hospital, is among the first 15 in Texas and the only hospital in the region to receive a drug that can speed recovery from COVID-19, a spokesman said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing the 1,200 vials of remdesivir, Will Knous of Christus Mother Frances said.
Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication and has been authorized for emergency use in the U.S. for people with severe symptoms.
Preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days for those who received a placebo, Knous said.
“Texas is shipping the limited supply today to 15 hospitals in 14 communities, ensuring that patients in regions across the state will have access to the drug while providing additional supplies to areas that have had more COVID-19 cases,” Knous said Wednesday.
”Medical staff at the hospital will determine how the drug will be used, though it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, allowing for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease,” he said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent to Texas 30 cases of remdesivir from a supply donated by Gilead Sciences, Knous said. The supply is enough to treat about 120 patients.
DSHS consulted on the distribution rationale with the Texas Hospital Association, Texas Medical Association and the Rapid Assessment Subcommittee of the Texas Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response, Knous said in a written statement.