As Titus County reported two more deaths related to COVID-19, the number of Texans hospitalized with the disease hit another record.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee said his county added 52 new coronavirus cases — 47 from recent mobile testing — to bring the total to 707, by far the highest in the region.
“Sadly, over the last few days we lost two more gentlemen after a very tough battle with COVID,” he said. Those two deaths raised Titus County’s total to five.
In Gregg County, Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported a single new COVID-19 to bring the county’s total to 285. He said 2,623 total tests for the coronavirus had been administered in the county as of Saturday, with 2,228 results returning negative and 110 results pending. There have been 111 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Meanwhile, Trinity Industries, which has three facilities in Longview, and Hallsville ISD said employees recently have tested positive for COVID-19.
“After Memorial Day weekend, Trinity was notified by a few employees at our Longview facilities that they had tested positive for COVID-19,” a Trinity company spokesman said this past week.
Hallsville ISD confirmed employees involved with the district’s meal and work packet drop off locations had tested positive just before the end of the school year.
“We had just received confirmation of two cases prior to the last day of scheduled delivery,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said. “Those staff were immediately sent home and quarantined.“
Trinity and Hallsville ISD said they followed the appropriate steps once notified of the positive cases.
“All who were in contact and may have been affected were notified and also sent home to be quarantined. Deliveries were canceled immediately,” Collum said.
Trinity said it doesn’t believe the cases were contracted through work at its facilities but rather at the employees’ homes and through community spread.
“Based on the contact tracing Trinity performed, at this time we do not believe the cases are related to each other, and all appear to have been obtained from exposure through family or community activities.”
Statewide
Texas saw more than 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, along with another 18 deaths, and had a record number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized for the second day in a row.
State health officials reported 2,331 new cases, bringing the total infections to 86,011; the fatalities linked to COVID-19 rose to 1,957. However, the true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of Texans hospitalized with the disease hit 2,242 Saturday, exceeding Friday’s record of 2,166.
The new cases come in an upward trend following Texas’ reopening that began in May. While thousands of hospital beds remain available, officials are voicing concern.