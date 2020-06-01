From Staff and Wire Reports
Titus County recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 495. The cases include testing done at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center and Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee posted on his Facebook page Sunday that there also has been a third fatality.
According to Lee, the hospital has had a small number of COVID-19 patients, with 50 countywide recoveries reported.
“With the understanding of this large per capita case count, I can’t understand why we don’t have more support for masking, social distancing and general respect for our fellow citizens. Schools, churches, retail, restaurants and businesses continue to struggle daily wondering what to do and￼ waiting for a downturn,” Lee said. “Let’s get this virus knocked out so we can stop living in uncertainty. The vast majority of us clearly do not fear this virus, but we are the ones that need to help calm those that do.”
Gregg County reported seven new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 291. Of 2,256 tests administered as of Sunday, 1,867 were negative and 98 pending.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas rose by nearly 2,000 Sunday and there were another 24 deaths tied to the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to health officials.
There were at least 64,287 cases and 1,949 deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday, an increase from 62,338 cases and 1,648 deaths reported Saturday.
The true numbers are likely higher, however, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The department also estimated there were 20,192 active cases and that 42,423 people have recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.