On a day when most of the Northeast Texas region saw COVID-19 tallies merely inch up, if at all, Titus and Camp counties both surged upward with their numbers Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 77 more positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Titus County, while it cited 15 more cases in Camp County.
The state health department on Thursday also showed an increase of five cases in Morris County, which adjoins both Titus and Camp.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Thursday reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing Gregg County’s cumulative total to 249.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the additional case is the result of community spread, which has not been as rampant as the spread in nursing homes or jails has been.
“Even when you look at the last week or two, it’s been very small numbers of community people,” Browne said. “The actual community numbers have been going up very slow. The biggest one was six, and that was the family on Mother’s Day.”
On Monday, Browne had reported that six Gregg County residents diagnosed Saturday with the novel coronavirus were from one family that had gathered two weeks earlier, for Mother’s Day on May 10.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said he was expecting community spread.
“I think most all that we’re going to see is community spread at this point in time, because we’re all out and about,” he said. “That’s just part of interacting with other people and being in close contact with others. That’s just what’s going to happen.”
He continued to ask residents to observe what has become COVID-19 protocol.
“I still think the basics we’ve been talking about — stay 6 feet apart, social distancing, wash your hands, wearing a mask, don’t gather in groups larger than 10 — can all work,” Mack said. “I think that’s the best thing we can do to still continue to live our lives as closely to normal as possible.”
Harris said 2,184 total tests had been administered in the county as of Thursday, with 1,748 results returning negative and 187 results pending.
The county’s recoveries remain at 63, he said, and the county had had six deaths related to the virus.
The Gregg County Jail’s daily report for Thursday to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards shows the county’s number of inmates who have tested positive now totals 42. The report shows that two jailers have tested positive.
In Titus County, the 77 additional cases push that county’s total to 443, the state health department reported. The county has had two deaths from the virus.
In Camp County, the 15 new cases expand its cumulative total to 74.
Camp County Judge A.J. Mason said in a Thursday update on Facebook that the county still has recorded seven recoveries.
“We are looking forward to receiving notification from DSHS of more recovered cases over the next few days,” Mason wrote.
In Morris County, the five additional cases mean that county now has a total of 27 coronavirus cases, the state health department said.
Morris County Judge Doug Reeder said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the county had recorded three new recoveries, lifting that total to nine.
In a post Wednesday, Reeder addressed the county’s proximity to neighboring Titus County and the rising numbers of cases in both counties.
“I fully expect numbers to increase as test results from the (Pilgrim’s) poultry plant in Titus County continue to come in,” Reeder said. “Many of our residents work and shop in Titus County. This problem is not contained by county lines. We are all in this together.”
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported two more COVID-19 diagnoses on Thursday, bumping his county’s total to 242 cases. He said the county also saw nine more recoveries, raising that total to 80.
The county has had 25 deaths from the virus, according to the state health department.
Smith County reported two more coronavirus cases Thursday, boosting its total to 202, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has recorded 165 recoveries and now has 33 active cases, the district said. Smith County has had four deaths from the coronavirus.
Tyler hospitals on Thursday were treating 28 patients from East Texas for the coronavirus, down by five since Wednesday.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 2,852 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Thursday evening, up from 2,693 the day before. The death toll by Thursday had increased to 126, three more than Wednesday.