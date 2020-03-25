Texas reported 995 cases Wednesday of the coronavirus along with 12 deaths, with Dallas County recording the most cases with 169 and the most deaths with five.
Statewide, 82 counties have had at least one positive COVID-19 case, and eight counties have had at least one death. That's a 35% increase in cases from Tuesday, when the state reported 736 cases.
The case data is gathered from counties by the Texas Department of State Health Services with the information current as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. The agency Tuesday said it changed its reporting system to track case counts directly from counties instead of relying on official case forms, which come in later and were causing the state’s official count to lag behind other tallies by hundreds.
Also Wednesday, the Trump administration declared a major disaster in Texas and ordered federal assistance “to supplement state and local recovery efforts” in coronavirus-affected areas, according to a statement from the White House.
The declaration allows funds to be disbursed to eligible state and local governments as well as private nonprofit organizations for “emergency protective measures.” The assistance also can fund crisis counseling for affected individuals statewide.
At Fort Bliss, the U.S. Army post headquartered in El Paso, health protection condition levels were raised to “HP Con Charlie,” signaling a “substantial risk” of community spread of the coronavirus.
According to KVIA.com, four members of a reserve unit at the post have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting military officials to elevate the post's risk level. Officials said they will begin screening individuals as they enter Fort Bliss and begin restricting travel, gatherings and access to certain supplies. El Paso enacted a “Stay Home, Work Safe” order earlier this week. The city had reported more than 20 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.
The Texas Workforce Commission is taking sweeping action to address the influx of Texans applying for unemployment benefits in the wake of layoffs due to the pandemic, TWC Executive Director Ed Serna said Wednesday.
The commission is hiring temporary call center staff and increasing server capacity to accommodate the spike in recent claims, which are approaching 30,000 a day, he said. Currently, about 75% of TWC staff are working from home.
“I assure you that we will help everyone that needs help,” Serna said. “I know it is hard to hear this, but I ask that you have just a little bit of patience with us.”
There are enough funds for everyone who needs them, he said later in the interview, and as those funds are depleted, the state can turn to other sources, including federal assistance.
In Dallas County, health officials are working to determine how an inmate who has been in the county's jail since late December contracted the coronavirus, the sheriff said Wednesday.
Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said the positive test for the inmate who is in his 40s was confirmed early Wednesday. The man is now being housed in "another facility,” Brown said.
It is the first known case of the virus in an inmate at the jail.
The man was housed in a shared pod with about 50 other inmates, the sheriff said. All the inmates in the shared area have now been screened for symptoms.
Of those, Brown said, four who showed symptoms are being quarantined and tested for COVID-19. She said the others don't have symptoms but are still being quarantined.
“The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected,” she said.
Brown said employees who had contact with the man who contracted the virus are being asked to self-quarantine.