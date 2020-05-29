Texas reported 1,230 more cases of the new coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of known cases to 61,006. In the last week, the state reported an average of 1,080 new cases per day.
Almost every county in Texas has reported at least one confirmed case of the virus. Harris County has reported the most cases, 11,770, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 9,587 cases. The Tribune publishes maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
The state has reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,626. In the last week, the state reported an average 21 additional deaths per day. Harris County reported one additional death Friday, bringing its total to 224 deaths, more than any other county.
Gov. Greg Abbott is looking at two specific metrics to justify his decision to let Texas businesses reopen — the positive test rate and hospitalization levels. As of yesterday, at least 893,275 viral tests and 96,719 antibody tests have been administered.
The positive test rate is the percentage of new cases to viral tests conducted. The current average daily infection rate of 5% is calculated by dividing the seven-day average of viral tests conducted by the seven-day average of positive cases. This shows how the situation has changed over time by de-emphasizing daily swings. Public health experts want the infection rate to remain below 6%.
As of Friday, 1,701 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of nine patients from Thursday.
Meanwhile, a conservative activist and a Republican state representative are among a group of Texans asking the Texas Supreme Court to overturn the law that has allowed Abbott to issue executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an emergency petition filed Friday.
The petition argues that the law is unconstitutional and even if upheld in court, the governor’s executive orders violated Texans' constitutional rights. The petition was signed by Steven Hotze, state Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington, and a handful of Texas business owners and pastors. Hotze, president of the Conservative Republicans of Texas, was previously part of a lawsuit to reopen churches in Harris County.
“The Governor contends he has the authority to unilaterally close businesses, trample on individual liberties, and limit (Texans') ability to do business and move about freely,” the petition states. "By suspending provisions of the Texas Constitution, failing to convene the legislature for almost three months on an 'extraordinary occasion,' arbitrarily picking and choosing winners and losers, and unilaterally suspending the laws of the state of Texas, Abbott's numerous executive orders and unconstitutional and undercut the authority of the Texas Legislature."
And two top oil companies are taking different routes in dealing with the industry's downturn. Chevron said it would lay off 15% of its employees, while Exxon Mobil has no plans for such cuts, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Chevron said in a statement that it was “streamlining our organizational structures to reflect the efficiencies and match projected activity levels. This is a difficult decision, and we do not make it lightly.”
The paper reported that the company employs about 7,000 people in the Houston area and about 45,000 people across the globe, but that Chevron did not provide details on where a reduction in its workforce would occur.