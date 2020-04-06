Two more fatalities from COVID-19 — one in Smith County and one in Nacogdoches County — pushed the Northeast Texas death toll to eight over the weekend.
Also Sunday, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center said its clinic in Longview would be closed today for cleaning in response to confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Richard Crockett, Overton Brooks medical director, said in a statement the clinic’s closing was not expected. The move, he said, was intended to prevent the risk of infection or spread of the virus to veterans the clinic serves or to its employees.
Five new confirmed cases were reported in Smith County, three in Henderson County and one in Hopkins County, but with health offices and other agencies closed Sunday, little new information was being released.
In Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District said a 56 year-old Troup resident died Sunday. His was that city’s only confirmed case of COVID-19.
“Our prayers and our sympathy are extended to the family during the time of their tragic loss”, Mayor Joe Carlyle said.
Carlyle said he would allow the family time to grieve before asking for their blessing to release more information about the case.
NET Health reported there were five new confirmed cases in Smith County, bringing the total in the area’s hot spot to 62. Forty-nine of those patients reside in Tyler, it said, five in Flint, five in Whitehouse, and one each in Lindale, Hideaway and Troup.
In Nacogdoches County, officials said two patients died Friday. Sheriff Jason Bridges said he understood one was a “senior citizen.”
“My prayers and thoughts go out to that family,” he said.
One had been previously announced; the other was reported later.
No further information was available Sunday about that patient or the second death.
The tally of confirmed cases in Nacogdoches County increased by three, to 18. Officials said one is a female in her 40s with a case apparently from community spread who is not hospitalized, another is a female in her 70s with no travel history who is hospitalized, and the third a female in her 60s who has not traveled recently and is hospitalized.
The tally of confirmed cases across Northeast Texas stood at 198 on Sunday, up a dozen from Saturday.