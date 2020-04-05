A second Smith County man has died from COVID-19.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said a 56 year-old man who had the new coronavirus has died.
“Our prayers and our sympathy are extended to the family during the time of their tragic loss”, Mayor Joe Carlyle said..
The first COVID-19-related death in Smith County was a 91 year-old male who resided in the City of Hideaway.
Five new positive cases of the novel coronavirus were announced Sunday in Smith County, bringing the total in the county to 62, and community spread has been seen in the county.
“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual," NET Health CEO George Roberts said. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, while also remaining socially connected with family members and friends using technology.”
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, or have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, and you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider.