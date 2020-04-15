Two residents of a Panola County nursing home died and County Judge LeeAnn Jones on Tuesday extended a shelter-in-place order as two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 brought the county’s total to 20.
Also Tuesday, Nacogdoches County added another eight and Upshur County one as the region’s total of confirmed cases neared 475.
Gregg County’s tally held steady at 47, and County Judge Bill Stoudt expressed cautious optimism its first-in-the-region actions to slow the spread were having an impact.
“Knock on wood, because things could change tomorrow, but we’re trending in flattening the curve,” he said. “It was the right decision to shelter in place, and, of course, I agreed with (Longview Mayor) Andy (Mack) with regard to his additional measures, and I think it’s made a difference.”
The Northeast Texas Public Health District released a map showing where the highest concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in the seven counties it serves. The map shows cases by ZIP code with data current as of Saturday.
One ZIP code primarily in Gregg County, 75605, and two in Smith, 75701 and 75703, had between 11 and 25 confirmed cases, the map’s highest-count category. The 75605 ZIP code also reaches into Harrison County, where officials Monday announced a second coronavirus-related death and that confirmed cases had nearly doubled to 31 from 16.
In Gregg County, ZIP codes 75604 and 75602 had the next-highest concentration with between six and 10 confirmed cases. One of those, 75602, is largely in Harrison County. In Smith County, ZIP codes 75709, 75702 and 75707 also had between six and 10 cases.
No other counties have a ZIP code in either of the two highest-concentration categories. NET Health also serves the counties of Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood.
In Carthage
In Carthage, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Facility said two of its residents who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 had died. They were among 22 residents and six staff members who have been tested for coronavirus.
The facility said seven residents and five employees were found to have the disease. Five more resident tests returned negative results and eight were pending. There was one pending test for a staff member.
One of the two new Panola County cases reported Tuesday was from Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation, Jones said. A third nursing home in the city, Carthage Healthcare Center, confirmed late Friday that a noncaregiver staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
Jones also released more information about the county’s first 18 confirmed cases. Twelve are residents of Carthage, one is from DeBerry and the other five are county residents outside of cities.
All are the result of community spread.
After hearing complaints of teens and young adults gathering, Jones asked parents to put a curfew on youngsters. If the gatherings don’t cease, she said an official curfew would be required. She also extended the county’s shelter-in-place order to April 30.
“I hope that this information helps you understand that this deadly virus is all over our county,” she said. “Please stay home, be safe when outside your home, and continue to pray for each other and our county.”
Smith, Upshur
In Smith County, two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total in the area hot spot to 103. NET Health said 47 of those patients had recovered. Two have died.
One of the new cases was at Waterton Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tyler. In a statement, the center said the patient was in good condition.
“There is no indication the virus is spreading in our center, and our residents and staff are doing well,” said Stormy Roberson, Waterton administrator.
Of the 103 Smith County cases, 83 patients are residents of Tyler, six of Whitehouse, five of Flint, four of Lindale and one each of Hideaway, Troup, Bullard, Winona and rural Smith County near Mineola.
By age, three patients are 20 years old or younger, 31 are from 21 to 40, 36 are from 41 to 59, 29 are from 60 to 79, and four are 80 or older. Fifty-seven are men, and 46 are women.
NET Health also said 56 East Texas patients are being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals, but they might not all be residents of Smith County.
Upshur County added one more confirmed case Tuesday, County Judge Todd Tefteller said. The newest case is a female resident of Gladewater, that city’s second confirmed case.
Tefteller also provided a geographic breakdown of other cases. One patient is from Gilmer, one from Big Sandy, two from Gladewater and five from the county at large.
Other counties
Nacogdoches County, where case totals have been increasing rapidly, added another eight Monday, pushing its total to 58.
Bowie County added three more, bringing its total to 54.
Stoudt pointed to recent increases in both counties’ confirmed cases to suggest Gregg County’s restrictions appear to be working.
“We’re much bigger (in population) than those counties,” he said.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said he was hopeful the trend would continue down, but pointed out a reduction in testing over the Easter holiday. When more test results are returned, he said, more cases are likely.
Still, he said, “I’m cautiously happy ... Between the city and the county repeatedly keeping the same message of distancing, hand washing, not touching your face, and then obviously people understanding sanitizing everything, I think it is making a difference.”