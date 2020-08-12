Henderson ISD on Wednesday became at least the second East Texas school district to have students or staff test positive for COVID-19 soon after starting the year with in-person classes.
A high school staff member and two students at the high school have tested positive, the district said Wednesday in a news release. The two students were tested during the weekend, and the staff member was tested Monday morning. Classes started a week ago.
The staff member and students were last on campus on Friday, at which time they passed routine screening before arriving at school, the district said. The staff member has not been in a classroom setting and did not have close contact with students on campus.
“We have notified staff and parents of students who may have had contact with the students and staff member testing positive,” the district said. “We have cleaned and sanitized the areas of campus where the students and staff member had contact. We will continue our daily screenings and the requirement that all students and staff wear masks on campus.”
The district asked students and staff to monitor themselves for symptoms during the next 10 to 14 days.
On Tuesday, the district posted a reminder on its Facebook page that children should not come to school if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has.
Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said Tuesday night in a post on the district’s Facebook page that an elementary school student had tested positive for COVID-19.
The district resumed classes on Monday.
“Harleton Elementary has been deeply sanitized and all District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing,” the statement read. “Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the student is Sunday, August 23, 2020.”
Ratcliff also advised students and staff to monitor for symptoms and to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said anyone who develops symptoms should notify the appropriate district administrator and that the district was monitoring the situation.
“We hope for a successful recovery for our Harleton ISD student,” he said.
The district on Wednesday posted a document detailing how it will notify parents if their children could have been in close contact with a student or staff member who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
According to the document, parents will be notified the same day the district is told about a positive COVID-19 case on a campus if their child had "possible" close contact with the person who tested positive.
Depending on when the district is told about the positive case, a phone call about "actual" close contact could come the following day.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell on Monday sent a letter to district stakeholders to say a high school student tested positive for the virus on Saturday.
The student had been on campus that day for extracurricular activities and received a positive test result the same day.
"We are working closely with the local health department on this matter, and an investigation is underway to identify any individuals who may meet the criteria of having been 'in close contact' with the infected individual," Barwell said.
He said the district or the health department would notify people who had been in close contact with the infected student and that they will need to remain off campus for up to 14 days.
Jefferson ISD is scheduled to start classes on Monday.