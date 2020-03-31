Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Harrison County, and Marshall and the county have issued shelter-in-place orders in response.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown announced the new cases today.
The shelter-in-place orders are set to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. today.
The two new cases in the county are travel-related, officials said. County and city leadership believe it to be in the best interest to be proactive and take measures to further safeguard our citizens and prevent community spread.
Under the order, which is similar to one already in place in Gregg County and the city of Longview, residents of Harrison County and Marshall are still permitted to perform essential activities for their families.
Residents at a high risk of illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to remain in their residence except to receive medical care.
In a post on the Harrison County Judge Facebook page, Sims made reference to new coronavirus cases in Gregg County and to those in Shreveport, Louisiana, which has been a hotspot of new cases.
To our west we have a handful of COVID-19 cases in Gregg County and numerous cases to our east in Caddo Parish," he wrote. "