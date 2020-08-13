Public health officials this afternoon announced the deaths of two more Gregg County residents who had COVID-19, bringing the death toll from the virus in the county to 33.
The fatalities add to an already deadly period in the county with six deaths announced earlier in the week. Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported four deaths related to the new coronavirus on Sunday and two on Wednesday.
Harris also said the county had 34 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus for a cumulative total in the county of 1,723.
Recoveries from the virus on Thursday remained at 494, although 127 new recoveries have been reported for the week in Gregg County.
Harris said 6,926 tests have been given in the county with 4,954 of those producing negative results and 249 pending.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack acknowledged the deaths on his Facebook page and offered his condolences.
“This has been a sad week for Longview regarding fatalities as a result of COVID-19. Today we recorded two additional deaths due to this virus,” he said. “My prayers and condolences are extended to those who have lost someone they love.”
Mack said 73 patients on Thursday were being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals in Longview, a number down from one the previous day.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday said his county had 17 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one recovery.
The county has had 731 positive cases, 35 deaths and 575 recoveries.
A free walk-up testing center that opened this week at the Marshall Convention Center performed 134 tests on Wednesday, he said.
“Stop by if you need a test before they leave,” Sims said. “I took a test there on Tuesday and got my results (negative) last night. Surprisingly quick!”
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday said Smith County had 51 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
NET Health reported no new deaths from the virus following Wednesday’s announcement of eight deaths in the county.
Smith County has had 2,717 cases, 34 deaths and 822 recoveries.
On Thursday, 142 patients were being treated at Tyler area hospitals down from 148 the previous day.