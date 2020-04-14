Deaths reported Monday in Harrison and Nacogdoches counties brought the regional toll from COVID-19 to 11 as the number of cases in Smith County, the area’s hot spot, topped 100.
Two new cases in Longview were among a total of five added to the total Monday in Gregg County, pushing its total to 47.
“Containment is certainly not here yet,” Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said Monday afternoon, adding that residents who traveled and attended gatherings over the holiday weekend could lead to further spread of the virus. “I fear that the Easter holiday is going to cause a spike due to the lack of understanding of the need of social distancing.”
In Harrison County, the number of cases nearly doubled Monday to 31 from 16 a day earlier. The county also reported its second death attributed to COVID-19, but officials declined to release information about the patient.
“Please join me in remembering this family in your prayers,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said in a statement.
Nacogdoches County, where three new cases brought the total to 50, also reported a second fatality related to the disease.
According to information released there, the victim was a woman in her 40s. The county’s three new cases were a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s. Travel history and hospitalization were unknown for each.
In Smith County, another five new cases confirmed Monday pushed the total to 101. The regional tally by Monday evening was at least 445.
Gregg County data
Though the Gregg County Health Department put Monday’s total of confirmed cases in Gregg County at 47, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported Monday’s total at 45. County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said that’s because of a lag in the Tyler-based district receiving data in time for its report.
“They require the actual hard copy of the lab to further verify the positives,” he said. “We work together to try to reconcile the numbers before the end of the reporting day, but sometimes the (hard copy) labs aren’t always in by end of the day.”
According to the report released Monday by NET Health, Gregg County’s cases break down by city like this:
■ Longview: 38
■ White Oak: 3
■ Kilgore: 3
■ Gladewater: 1
Of those, it said, 35 cases are the result of community spread. By gender, 24 of the patients with confirmed cases are male and 21 female.
The majority of the county’s 45 cases are in patients younger than 60. They break down like this by age range:
■ 0-20: 2
■ 21-40: 14
■ 41-59: 24
■ 60-79: 5
Harris said a total of 576 people in the county have been tested. Of those, 445 have returned negative, 47 have been positive and 84 are pending.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said that while there’s no question more cases are coming, “I think there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
“I think we stay with the plan we have right now,” he said. “But having said that, I do believe there are methods by which we can start cranking this economy up a little bit by taking into account the face masks and social distancing.”
Browne also referred to masks, saying Longview Mayor Andy Mack’s suggestion that all residents use them in public was a good one.
“This reminds the average person to perhaps be more careful and can both prevent transmission to and from people,” he said. “There are asymptotic people that do not know they have the virus and can still spread COVID-19.”
And he said he’s seen some changes in residents’ behavior: “I was in one supermarket this weekend and people were not crammed in and also keeping distance. Thank goodness.”