Two more Henderson ISD students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said Monday morning in a written statement that a student at the high school and an elementary student tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The high school student developed symptoms this past Monday. According to the district the student was isolated by a nurse, picked up by a parent and has not returned to campus.
The high school student was tested positive that day and later received a positive result.
The elementary school student was last on campus Aug. 7, according to the district. The student said someone in the same household tested positive, and the student did not return to school.
“We have notified staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with both students,” the district’s statement read. We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the student had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our high school and elementary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis."
The district, which started classes on Aug. 5, previously reported that a high school staff member, two students at the high school and a middle school student tested positive.