Longview this morning reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students, and Henderson ISD this week said its total reported cases rose to 93.
In Longview ISD, a student at Longview Early Graduation High School and another at Foster Middle School tested positive. According to the district, the students passed routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus.
The district notified staff and parents of students who might have been in contact with the students who tested positive, according to a written statement from the district.
“We have cleaned and sanitized the areas of the campus where the students had contact,” the statement read.
On Monday, the district reported one student each at J.L. Everhart Elementary School and at Longview High School had tested positive.
Henderson ISD said Wednesday that two more staff members — one at the high school and another at the middle school — tested positive for COVID-19.
The district has had 93 positive results in students and staff since reopening Aug. 5. Of those, 71 people have recovered.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of the students and staff on the affected campuses to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis,” the district said in a statement.