Longview ISD officials say two high school students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Details, including if the students have been on campus, were not yet available.
The district this morning sent an all-call to Foster Middle School parents and guardians that said a student has tested positive for the virus.
The student was on campus Wednesday, and passed the routine screening before coming onto campus, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross confirmed. At this time, no one at Foster aside from the student will have to quarantine.
According to a written statement from the district, staff and parents of Foster students who were in the presence of the student have been notified.
