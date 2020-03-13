TYLER — Texas Parks and Wildlife has closed Tyler State Park until Sunday in response to a false alert about a park visitor believed to have the new coronavirus.
According to an email alert from TPWD on Friday, it was believed someone in the park had the virus; however, a statement on the website later said the initial information was false.
The alert stated the park had a reported case of a visitor with COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution the park was being closed until further notice.
According to a Facebook post from a park visitor, they were fishing and a park ranger approached them and told them the park was being closed because someone inside the park had the virus.
The later notice on the park's website said the park will delay reopening until Sunday to take the opportunity to clean and sanitize.