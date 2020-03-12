TYLER — The city of Tyler will suspend all public events in city parks and facilities for the next two weeks beginning Monday because of the threat from the new coronavirus.
Events include those at Harvey Convention Center, the Rose Garden Center and Liberty Hall, according to the city of Tyler.
Programming at high-use facilities, including the Glass Recreation Center, Tyler Senior Center and the Tyler Public Library, also will be suspended, though the facilities will remain open.
The city said information will be updated if further action is required. The public will be notified once events are rescheduled with confirmed dates.
“Out of an abundance of caution to protect our most vulnerable populations, we have been advised by NET Health to take these steps to limit the possibility of local transmission,” Tyler Mayor Martin Heines said in a written statement. “The safety of our residents and visitors are a top priority, so we will continue to work closely with NET Health to monitor this situation and act under their advisement.”
The city will continue to hold City Council and other official meetings. Residents experiencing coronavirus symptoms or who have traveled to affected areas are being asked to not attend the meetings.
“As a retirement community and with the current capacity of our local health system, this measure is necessary to control and prevent the widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the Tyler area,” said Russell Hopkins, director of NET Health’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Department.