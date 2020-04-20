The United States and Mexico are extending travel restrictions on the southern border for at least 30 more days, the Trump administration announced Monday.
The extension means that most nonessential travel will be restricted from both countries in the continued effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The same restrictions are also in place on the northern border.
Essential travel includes crossing the border for medical or educational travel, emergency response and “lawful cross-border trade,” according to Department of Homeland Security guidelines announced last month.
Allowing trade to continue is crucial to Texas as the state’s economy continues to slide because of the pandemic. Billions of dollars in two-way trade pass through both countries every week, with the bulk coming through the Laredo and El Paso customs districts.
Over the last month, Mexico has also increased its stay-at-home orders in that country and has closed large parts of the country.
Originally published at The Texas Tribune.