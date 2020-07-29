U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who has resisted wearing a mask, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple sources.
Gohmert, R-Tyler, tested positive in a pre-screening at the White House before a scheduled flight to Texas with President Donald Trump, according to Politico.
The eighth-term Republican told CNN last month that he was not wearing a mask because he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus, Politico reported.
"[I]f I get it," he told CNN in June, "you'll never see me without a mask."
Reps. Mario Diaz Balart (R-Fla.), Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), Ben McAdams (D-Utah) and Tom Rice (R-S.C.) have tested positive for the virus, along with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Tenn.).
Gohmert, 66, was one of several lawmakers who participated in a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee that also took place Tuesday. He walked around the hearing room and outside without wearing a mask.
ACTUALLY... here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert.
While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time.
In March, Gohmert returned to Congress shortly after possibly being exposed to the new coronavirus saying he was advised by a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention physician that going into self-quarantine wasn't necessary.
“We discussed all the specific circumstances of which he was aware along with my circumstances, including that I was asymptomatic,” the Tyler Republican tweeted at the time about a phone call with the unidentified physician. “He said that all things considered, I was cleared to return to Washington.”
Later the next evening, Gohmert was spotted leading a Capitol tour for more than 100 visitors.
