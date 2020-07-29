U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who has resisted wearing a mask, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gohmert, R-Tyler, tested positive in a pre-screening at the White House before a scheduled flight to Texas with President Donald Trump, according to Politico.
Speaking this morning on KLTV, Gohmert said he would be driving back to East Texas to quarantine at home.
He said he was told by doctors at the White House and at the Capitol that he would need to quarantine for 10 days.
He said he was grateful Trump had invited him to fly with him to West Texas, because he would not otherwise have been tested.
"If I hadn’t been going with the president, since I don’t feel badly," he said, "I would never have known."
Gohmert said he had been wearing a mask more in the past week to 10 days and thinks touching his mask near his face could have contributed to contracting the coronavirus.
However, he stressed that after his diagnosis, he would be wearing one.
"As soon as I get out of this interview," he said, " I will be putting my mask on."
The eighth-term Republican told CNN last month that he was not wearing a mask because he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus, Politico reported.
"[I]f I get it," he told CNN in June, "you'll never see me without a mask."
Reps. Mario Diaz Balart (R-Fla.), Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), Ben McAdams (D-Utah) and Tom Rice (R-S.C.) have tested positive for the virus, along with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Tenn.).
Gohmert, 66, was one of several lawmakers who participated in a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee that also took place Tuesday. He walked around the hearing room and outside without wearing a mask.
ACTUALLY... here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert.— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020
While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time. pic.twitter.com/xm6wuq6QvW
In March, Gohmert returned to Congress shortly after possibly being exposed to the new coronavirus saying he was advised by a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention physician that going into self-quarantine wasn't necessary.
“We discussed all the specific circumstances of which he was aware along with my circumstances, including that I was asymptomatic,” the Tyler Republican tweeted at the time about a phone call with the unidentified physician. “He said that all things considered, I was cleared to return to Washington.”
Later the next evening, Gohmert was spotted leading a Capitol tour for more than 100 visitors.
