The University Interscholastic League has made changes to two academic state events due to concerns about the new coronavirus.
On Thursday morning, the UIL postponed the cross-examination debate state tournament and the state Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge until further notice. The announcement comes hours after the league decided it would limit fans at the boys state basketball tournament because of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The debate tournament was set to begin competition Monday at the University of Texas at Austin.
The robotics contest was scheduled to start today and end Saturday in Dallas.
In a statement, the UIL said it would update participating schools as more information is available.
"The health and safety of our students and schools is our number one priority," UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said. "It is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe."
The league will follow direction of local officials and make additional announcements as needed.