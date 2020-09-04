Union Hill ISD facilities are getting a deep cleaning today and in-person classes were canceled after the district experienced “quite a bit of illness” in its first four days of the school year.
Superintendent Troy Batts said in a statement on the district’s website that the district has four positive COVID-19 cases in staff members and two other staff members who are in quarantine because of living arrangements. He also said the district has had stomach virus issues with staff and students.
The illnesses led administration to close campuses for Friday at the northwestern Upshur County district and to cancel extracurricular activities through Monday, including tonight’s scheduled football game against Blum.
Bratt said in the statement that students would need to move to distance learning for the day by logging into Google Classroom.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday.