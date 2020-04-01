For Raymond Caldwell, this summer's Texas Shakespeare Festival was going to be special — the final season in a 35-year career leading the Kilgore event.
Now, the founder and artistic director of the festival will have to end his career without one last curtain call.
Kilgore College announced this week that the upcoming season has been canceled for precautionary reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With a heavy heart and deep regret, I believe it is in the best interest of our artists and our many loyal patrons that the Texas Shakespeare Festival will not produce a 2020 season,” Caldwell said in a statement from Kilgore College. “As we continue to navigate our way through this unprecedented series of national events, the last thing any of us wants is to endanger the health of our loyal patrons, actors and staff members.”
Established by Caldwell in 1986, the Texas Shakespeare Festival began as KC's contribution to the Texas Sesquicentennial celebration. It continued as a popular annual attraction for the Kilgore area with patrons traveling to the festival from around the world.
In September, Caldwell submitted his resignation to Kilgore College, which is effective Aug. 31 — his 78th birthday.
Caldwell said in an interview Wednesday that while he believes he made the right move professionally in canceling the festival, he is sad his 35-year tenure will end without taking part in one final season.
"That’s not nearly as important as everyone’s welfare," he said. "It’s been so gratifying. I’m so grateful to read emails from patrons who have been coming for years and their well wishes."
Caldwell said he is getting messages from people in so many parts of the country saying how much they look forward to the festival and how sorry they are it had to be canceled, which comfort him.
The festival might be able to do the same productions it planned for this summer's event next year because set and costume design work already has started, he said. Caldwell said the actors who signed contracts will receive part of their pay, and those same actors also might be hired again in 2021.
While canceling the shows will save some costs — such as printing programs — it also will mean a loss of funding, Caldwell said. However, "in the long run," the festival will save money by canceling this season.
While deciding to call off the event was difficult, Caldwell said the community received the news well.
"My heart is full," Caldwell said. "All of us who work there, we’re just overwhelmed by the support, encouragement, the gratitude that so many people have expressed to us and to the festival. And money can’t buy that sort of thing."