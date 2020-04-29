Another confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported today in Upshur County, bringing the county’s total to 14.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said the patient is a woman who is 40 to 50 years old and lives in the Gilmer city limits. He said eight of the county’s confirmed 14 cases are in patients who have recovered from the coronavirus.
He also said officials believe the most recent patient was exposed through community spread.
One of the state’s mobile testing sites is in Gilmer today. Tefteller said the county’s numbers could increase after results from the site have returned.
As of Wednesday afternoon, case counts for 25 Northeast Texas counties were as follows:
- Anderson: 26
- Angelina: 46
- Bowie: 94, 8 deaths
- Camp: 6
- Cass: 16
- Cherokee: 14, 1 death
- Delta: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Gregg: 74
- Harrison: 88, 7 deaths
- Henderson: 25
- Hopkins: 4
- Lamar: 57, 1 death (+1)
- Marion: 10 (+1)
- Morris: 5
- Nacogdoches: 141, 7 deaths
- Panola: 163 (+23), 6 deaths
- Red River: 1
- Rusk: 36, 1 death
- Shelby: 103, 1 death (+1)
- Smith: 139, 3 deaths
- Titus: 16 (+1)
- Upshur: 14 (+1)
- Van Zandt: 14, 1 death
- Wood: 7